Wrong-way driver fatally shot in California police pursuit

Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 23, 2021
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man after he led police on a wrong-way chase along several Southern California freeways in a large stolen truck.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead on Interstate 10 in Fontana early Wednesday morning. Authorities say a passenger from the truck is in custody after being treated for minor injuries, likely sustained from glass debris. The truck was initially reported stolen in the city of San Bernardino at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man who was fatally shot has not yet been identified. Fontana is about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

