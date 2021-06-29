Watch
Yabba dabba dispute resolved. Fred Flintstone can stay

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, April 11, 2019, file photo, a statue of Fred Flintstone stands near the front entryway of the Flintstone House in Hillsborough, Calif. Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 20:35:09-04

Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won. Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain.

In a yabba dabba dispute that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family.

According to records, the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements, and Fang will apply for building permits. The town will also pay Fang $125,000. The lawsuit was dismissed in court on April 27.

