Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to heavy snowfall

Yosemite National Park is closed indefinitely due to significant snowfall in all areas of the park, officials announced Tuesday.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 14:13:08-05

Yosemite National Park remains closed indefinitely due to heavy snowfall in all areas of the park, park officials announced Tuesday.

There was snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas of the park, officials said via Twitter.

Officials also shared photos of snow in various parts of the park. In one photo, a men's bathroom was inaccessible because the snow has completely blocked the entryway.

"Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return," officials tweeted.

Yosemite National Park has been closed since Feb. 25.

Click here for the current conditions of the park.

