Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to heavy snowfall

Yosemite National Park remains closed indefinitely due to heavy snowfall in all areas of the park, park officials announced Tuesday.

There was snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas of the park, officials said via Twitter.

Officials also shared photos of snow in various parts of the park. In one photo, a men's bathroom was inaccessible because the snow has completely blocked the entryway.

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/JE7E4SKWuq — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) March 1, 2023

"Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return," officials tweeted.

Yosemite National Park has been closed since Feb. 25.

Click here for the current conditions of the park.