Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California voters: Less Republican and white than in 2003

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Francisco Torres casts his ballot at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing the second recall of a California governor since Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger unseated Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003. Today's California electorate is less Republican and more Asian and Latino than it was 18 years ago, trends that favor Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Recall Changed Electorate
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 20:01:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is again choosing whether to recall a governor. But the electorate deciding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate looks very different from that one that ousted fellow Democrat Gray Davis in 2003.

The state today has 7 million more voters but fewer registered Republicans. And the electorate overall is younger and more Latino. Those trends favor Newsom, so long as he can get his voters to turn out.

There are 46 replacement candidates on the ballot and Republican talk radio host Larry Elder is seen as the front-runner. More than 7 million ballots have been returned so far. The last day to vote is Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."