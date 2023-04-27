Watch Now
Car engulfed by flames in Templeton

Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 27, 2023
California Highway Patrol in Templeton got a call at 4:33 a.m. reporting that there was a car on fire.

When units arrived at the scene on El Pomar D.r and Moss Ln., the car was fully engulfed in flames.

By 4:56 a.m. officials ruled out that the fire was caused by a traffic collision.

Templeton CHP said that the vehicle was an abandoned four door sedan.

The cause of the fire is still unkown.

Officers from the Paso Police Department are helping at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details when they are released.

