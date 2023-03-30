Watch Now
Car flipped into center median, one minor injury

CHP found car 50 ft down an embankment.
CHP car accident
KSBY
Posted at 6:06 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 09:06:05-04

There was a traffic accident at around 3:00 a.m. this morning in the Buellton area.

The vehicle ended up overturned in the center median on northbound U.S.101 just North of State Route 154.

According to the CHP Traffic Accident Page, the right passenger was trapped inside the vehicle, later reporting a minor injury.

Units made it to the scene at 3:22 a.m. and found the car 50 feet down an embankment.

This is a developing story, and we will provide you with more details when they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
