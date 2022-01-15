Watch
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained

Mikey B/AP
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 13:08:58-05

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Catastrophe has been averted after a dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday morning in northern New Jersey.

Its smoke was so heavy that it was detected on weather radar and was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine.

No serious injuries were reported, and no evacuation orders were issued.

Passaic's mayor says that crews are still battling pockets of the fire but that it has been contained.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
