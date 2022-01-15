Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Catastrophe has been averted after a dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday morning in northern New Jersey.

Its smoke was so heavy that it was detected on weather radar and was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine.

No serious injuries were reported, and no evacuation orders were issued.

Passaic's mayor says that crews are still battling pockets of the fire but that it has been contained.