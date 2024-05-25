Children’s Creative Project presents I Madonnari Street Painting Festival

Children’s Creative Project presents its 38th Annual "I Madonnari Street Painting Festival " in Santa Barbara.

The event will take place this weekend, May 25th to 27th, at the Old Mission.

"I Madonnari," which translates to street painters in English, is a romantic Italian festival that directly contributes to several art education programs across the Central Coast.

The event is not discriminatory to age and invites any and all to create anything from classical to original images.

Alongside the street paintings, the Market on the Mission Lawn will be filled with live entertainment and food from local vendors.

For more information on the daily schedule, go to Children’s Creative Project's website.