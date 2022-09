California Highway Patrol will be launching a DUI enforcement campaign during the Labor Day weekend.

The maximum enforcement period begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

CHP officers will be paying close attention to drivers they suspect of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

CHP officers made 985 DUI arrests and issued more than 6,000 during last year’s Labor Day weekend.