City Farm SLO welcomes the Sheep Shearing Shindig back to the Central Coast

Today, the community of San Luis Obispo welcomed back the seasonal, and long-awaited, 'Sheep Shearing Shindig' back to the Central Coast.

This year marked the 3rd time this event has been put on at City Farm SLO.

From noon to 2 p.m. guests could watch live sheep shearing demonstrations. This process also includes wool washing, carding, spinning, and felting.

Some of the other on-theme activities included a hayride tour, egg toss, and chicken bingo.

Also at the event: kids games, live music, food trucks, local artisan booths, produce sales, and a celebration of the history and culture of the Navajo Churro Sheep.