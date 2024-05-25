Watch Now
News

Actions

City Farm SLO welcomes the Sheep Shearing Shindig back to the Central Coast

Sheep
Copyright Adobe
<a href="stock.adobe.com">Adobe</a>
Sheep
Posted at 2:33 PM, May 25, 2024

Today, the community of San Luis Obispo welcomed back the seasonal, and long-awaited, 'Sheep Shearing Shindig' back to the Central Coast.

This year marked the 3rd time this event has been put on at City Farm SLO.

From noon to 2 p.m. guests could watch live sheep shearing demonstrations. This process also includes wool washing, carding, spinning, and felting.

Some of the other on-theme activities included a hayride tour, egg toss, and chicken bingo.

Also at the event: kids games, live music, food trucks, local artisan booths, produce sales, and a celebration of the history and culture of the Navajo Churro Sheep.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg