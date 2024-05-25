Clean Air Faire: Community power for environmental justice

Today, Youth Leaders and CAUSE are hosting a Clean Air Fair with the intent of bringing the community together to build power behind their environmental justice movement.

The leading issue: Farmworkers and students in Santa Maria are regularly exposed to toxic pesticides in their place of work and learning.

Within the time of the meeting, there will be two different panel discussions and how the community can get involved and take action in hopes of finding resolutions to the issue.

The event will take place at 224 W Chapel Street in Santa Maria. The meeting runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who attend will get a chance to hear from, and speak with, community organizations, Santa Maria youth leaders, and farmworker families.

The Clean Air Fair will also include an art exhibition, carnival games, resources, raffles, free legal consultations, and ballet folklórico.