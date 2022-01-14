1,846 new COVID-19 cases reported in SLO County over three days

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 1,846 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

On Wednesday alone, 779 new cases were reported, surpassing the highest single-day case count reported during the COVID-19 surge in January of last year -- 611 cases on Jan. 5, 2021.

There are 3,573 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 51 people in the hospital. Six of those patients are in the ICU.

Three more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported on Friday, bringing the county's total to 378 since the start of the pandemic.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

According to figures from Public Health, between June 15, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022, San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up 69.1% of cases, 81.3% of hospitalizations, and 74.5% of COVID-19 deaths.

A little more than 65% of eligible SLO County residents are vaccinated as of January 14, and 45% have received a booster shot.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.