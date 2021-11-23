110 new COVID-19 cases reported in SLO County since Friday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday since the last report on Friday.

There are 289 reported active cases in the county, with 271 people recovering at home and nine patients in the hospital. Three of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County has had a total of 30,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 358 COVID-19 related deaths. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.