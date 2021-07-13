3 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say three more county residents have died of COVID-19.

They are the first confirmed COVID-19 deaths since May 17, 2021.

The three people who died were in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, according to health officials.

Since the start of the pandemic, the deaths of 264 San Luis Obispo County residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

As of July 13, SLO County has had 21,588 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Health officials say 87 people are currently recovering at home while six are in the hospital.

San Luis Obispo County now updates its COVID-19 case statistics weekly on Tuesdays. Over the past week, 70 new cases have been reported.

County health officials say the recent deaths follow an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the state, and they are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated.

"I beg our community: let this be our County's last loss of life from this horrible disease," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County Public Health Officer. "I urge you to please protect yourself, your most vulnerable neighbors and those you love by getting vaccinated today. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19."

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.