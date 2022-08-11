3 no-cost COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening in San Luis Obispo Co.

Three mobile vaccine clinics are being offered this month in San Luis Obispo County.

The county public health department will be offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to people in the county in Paso Robles, San Miguel and the Nipomo Library.

The county says this is the first time that families with children as young as 6-months-old can all be vaccinated against COVID-19 in one setting.

On Friday, Aug. 12, a vaccination clinic will take place at Oak Park, 30th and Pine St., in Paso Robles from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Aug. 25, another clinic will be held at Lillian Larsen Elementary, 1601 L St. in San Miguel from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and in Nipomo on Aug. 30 at the Nipomo Library, 918 West Tefft St., from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Health officials are urging COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters as school is starting up again and ahead of what they say is a potential fall/winter surge.