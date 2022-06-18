31 active COVID-19 cases associated with Santa Barbara Co. Main Jail outbreak

There are 50 total COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak at the Santa Barbara Main Jail with 19 inmates recovered and 31 active cases. Of the 50 identified cases, 11 inmates have reported being symptomatic, and 39 are asymptomatic.

The Main Jail outbreak was discovered on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the Main Jail West Housing Module.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Sheriff’s Office custody staff and their Wellpath partners identified a COVID-19 outbreak in the Northern Branch Jail Housing Unit E.

There were 14 total cases associated with the Northern Branch Jail outbreak, with one inmate released.

The 13 inmates remaining in the facility have fully recovered. There are currently no active cases in the Northern Branch Jail. During the outbreak, none of the positive cases required hospitalization.

In total, nine inmates reported being symptomatic, and five were asymptomatic.

The sheriff's office reported that once officials identify COVID-19-positive inmates, they are moved into an area of the facility that has negative pressure cells.

The remainder are placed together in small cohorts and isolated from other inmates and monitored by Wellpath for symptoms.

As a result of these outbreaks and after officials consulted with County Public Health, visitation has been suspended.

The sheriff's office reported that they're coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender’s Office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the virus through the movement of inmates.

The sheriff’s office continues to offer all three of the COVID-19 vaccines to all inmates.

An incentive program is also offered where funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is used to award newly vaccinated inmates with $20 added to their commissary fund for full vaccination or $10 for a booster.

Wellpath has administered over 796 vaccinations at the Main Jail and Northern Branch Jail since the beginning of the pandemic.