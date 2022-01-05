83 active cases in current COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara Co. Jail

In nearly a month, a total of 169 inmates at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to sheriff's officials.

This latest outbreak reportedly began with the first positive inmate identified on Dec. 8, 2021.

Since then, sheriff's officials say 82 inmates have recovered and four were released. There are currently 83 active cases.

The sheriff's office says none of the COVID-19 positive inmates in this outbreak have required hospitalization and only 30 have reported having symptoms.

Sheriff's officials say at the request of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the California Department of Public Health has responded to assist with COVID-19 testing at the main jail for the duration of the current outbreak.

Inmates who test positive and have symptoms are reportedly moved into negative pressure cells while asymptomatic inmates are placed together in small groups and isolated from other inmates. Inmates who have been exposed but have not tested positive are also separated.