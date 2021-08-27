869 new COVID-19 cases in one week in Santa Barbara County

In one week, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 869 new cases of COVID-19.

The case count covers the week of August 20-26.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported during that time.

The county has had a total of 38,682 positive cases and 475 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 patients who were in the ICU.

Community COVID-19 testing sites are located in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Goleta, and Santa Barbara. Click here for information on hours and links to register for an appointment. Local urgent care centers also offer testing.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. Walk-in community vaccination clinics are also open at select locations throughout the county. Click here for a list of times and locations.

Santa Barbara County reports that 54.5% of the county's population is fully vaccinated; 64.5% of eligible county residents, those 12 years of age and older, are fully vaccinated.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County's coronavirus response, visit publichealthsbc.org.