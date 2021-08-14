Active COVID-19 cases reported again at Lompoc prison

COVID-19 cases are once again being reported at the Lompoc prison.

The latest update from the Bureau of Federal Prisons shows four active cases among staff members.

The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health reports there have been 1,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths at the prison site since the start of the pandemic, many linked to an earlier outbreak.

The prison’s website shows visitation at the facility has been suspended, but it does not indicate whether that’s due to COVID-19.