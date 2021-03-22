Menu

All of the Central Coast in red Covid tier for the first weekend in recent months

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 22:06:55-04

This marks the first weekend in recent months that both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are in the red Covid tier.

Counties in the red tier can reopen indoor dining, movie theaters, and other businesses with limited capacity.

A KSBY photojournalist went out to Avila Beach and Santa Maria Saturday afternoon, to check out how community members are safely kicking off their Spring Break and enjoying the less restrictive tier.

Some of the people we spoke with say they're happy to have some sense of normalcy back.

"It just [feels] different because it's nice to see everybody out. You can see that everybody is happier, the roads are busier, [and] it's nice to see things open," said Melissa Hatfield.

"It's very exciting to be reopened again; it's been wonderful. We get to see all of our wine club members and our local friends and family visiting us," said Trish Kesselring, Peloton Cellars General Manager.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are getting closer to the orange tier, which allows schools to reopen for in-person classes.

