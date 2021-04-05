Appointments available at vaccination clinic in Santa Maria

As of Monday, appointments remain available at a vaccination clinic in Santa Maria.

The clinic, run by Santa Barbara County Public Health, is located at Allan Hancock College. Vaccines will be administered through Sunday, April 11. Anyone who wishes to reserve a slot may register online or in-person at the clinic.

"One additional way that people can register is here on-site at Hancock (College), says Michael Camacho-Craft, Health Care Administrator at the Santa Maria Health Care Center. "So those who don't have internet access or would rather have assistance hands-on can come and it's English and Spanish-speaking, and we also do have Mixteco translation on-site."

County health officials say they hope to administer 10,550 vaccines at the Santa Maria clinic. Limited first-dose appointments are currently available for clinics in Santa Barbara and Lompoc which start next week.

Current groups eligible for a vaccine include:

