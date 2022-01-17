Art & wine festival in Cambria postponed to 2023

An Art & Wine Festival scheduled to take place later this month in Cambria has been canceled.

The Cambria Chamber of Commerce says the decision to postpone the event to January 27, 28 and 29 of 2023 was made based on the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Like you, we want to celebrate great local business, art, and wineries. This year, we had hoped to hold an amazing event and it appears that the safest thing right now is to postpone it,” the chamber stated in a Facebook post.

Ticketholders can either keep their tickets and use them at next year’s festival or request a refund.

People can email artandwine2022@gmail.com with their preferences. Those requesting a refund are also asked to include their mailing address so a check can be sent to them.