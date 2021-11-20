As the holidays approach and travel increases so does demand for booster vaccines

As the holidays approach and travel increases so does the demand for COVID-19 booster vaccines.

"We have seen the huge influx of people coming in for the booster shots from the communities from San Luis Obispo counties to Santa Barbara counties," said Pashmina Patel, Best Care Pharmacy pharmacist and owner.

Robert Emes got his COVID-19 booster shot about 3 weeks ago to protect himself ahead of the upcoming holidays.

"I'm having family over to our house for Thanksgiving dinner so I wanted to promote that as much as I could," Emes said.

He says he was just one of many people lining up to get their booster shot.

"Very easy, yes. I went to Vons where we live, waited five minutes for the booster shot and it was done," Emes said.

Pharmacy workers tell us it's as easy as picking up your phone to make a quick appointment and walking through the doors to get your COVID-19 booster vaccine before the holidays.

Though not everyone is jumping at the opportunity to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

"Absolutely not," said Roger Steele, who is unvaccinated.

"Well, I've already had COVID," he said.

For those who would like to get vaccinated, Best Care Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande is administering vaccines 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and if they have leftover vaccines, they administer those after 4 p.m. as well.

"People are taking opportunities, they're going to see their loved ones and it would be a great idea to be highly protected," said Patel.

They are administering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to anyone who is 18 years or older.

"People are supposed to make an appointment but we welcome walk-ins as well. We always make it a priority for the people who made an appointment with us," said Patel.

The CDC is urging people 50 and older to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

You can visit myturn.ca.gov to save time and make an online appointment.