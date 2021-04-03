Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Audit: Contact tracing in California failed to meet goals

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
coronavirus test.PNG
Posted at 7:33 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 10:33:41-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new audit says California did not meet its goal of hiring contact tracers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Public Health set a goal of 31,400 contact tracers statewide. But the state had 12,100 contact tracers in January when the virus was spreading rapidly.

State Auditor Elaine Howle said that even if California had met its goal, it still would not have been enough.

The goal was based on an assumption the state would average 5,000 new cases per day. But the state averaged 25,000 new cases per day from late November through December.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA