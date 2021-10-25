Booster shots available to more eligible San Luis Obispo County residents

COVID-19 boosters will be available to more eligible San Luis Obispo County residents.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will distribute COVID-19 boosters, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, to residents by appointment at public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

Vaccines are free countywide and are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health department clinics, and mobile clinics.

The FDA, CDC and Western States workgroup have also allowed for “mix-and match” (heterologous) booster shots. Those receiving their booster can be vaccinated with any type of dose; however, public health clinics will carry on with scheduling appointments by vaccine type.

Individuals can also choose what dose they would like to receive when they schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are also welcome but might not offer vaccine preference.

“The most important dose of vaccine is still the first one, and I encourage everyone who has not yet started or completed their vaccine series to make an appointment today, ”said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer. “We’re also happy to now offer this additional boost of protection, which is especially important for those most at risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19.”

Those who have received the single dose J&J vaccine can get their booster shot 2 months or more after receiving the first dose and individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer double doses can get their booster shot 6 months after their last shot if they are:

65 years and older

18 and over living in long term settings

18 and over who have underlying medical conditions

18 and over who work/ live in high-risk settings

18 and who are at an increased risk of social inequities.

According to county health officials, 65.5% of San Luis Obispo County residents are fully vaccinated, while more than 72.3% of eligible San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county health department urges those who are most at risk to get their booster shot.

For more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. For information on pop-up clinics visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine