California, Colorado and NM expand virus booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults.

The move comes even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those over 65 and younger people with certain underlying health conditions or whose jobs are high risk for the virus.

California, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around the end-of-year holidays when more people are gathering inside.

Colorado and New Mexico have among the nation’s highest rates of new infections.

California now joins them in the “high” tier for transmission after being lowest in the nation earlier this fall.