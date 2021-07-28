California follows CDC, advises indoor masks for vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Following the federal government's lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

The new CDC guideline is a flip-flop from May when federal officials said fully vaccinated people could ditch masks in most indoor places.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial.

