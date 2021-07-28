Watch

California follows CDC, advises indoor masks for vaccinated

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 19, 2021, file photo, shoppers wear masks inside of The Cool store in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday, July 27, 2021, on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 16:31:42-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Following the federal government's lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

The new CDC guideline is a flip-flop from May when federal officials said fully vaccinated people could ditch masks in most indoor places.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial.

