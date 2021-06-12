Watch

California governor pledges consistent workplace mask rules

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A worker wears a mask while straightening up a display amid the COVID-19 pandemic on The Promenade Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 00:00:25-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s confident the state's workplace regulators will soon fall in line with California’s plan to drop virtually all mask requirements for people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will consider revising its conflicting rules Thursday, two days after the state eases its pandemic restrictions.

Newsom said Friday that he expects to make sure the worksite regulations take effect soon after the planned reopening.

Businesses have been baffled by the shifting rules over who needs to wear masks and where once the nation’s largest state fully reopens from the pandemic.

