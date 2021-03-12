California hits equity mark: 2M doses to vulnerable areas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California on Friday announced it has administered 2 million vaccine doses to people in vulnerable, low-income ZIP codes.

This will allow counties to more quickly reopen activities such as indoor dining and indoor gyms at reduced capacity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he would tie reopening standards to ensuring that the people most impacted by the pandemic are protected against the virus. By hitting the 2 million mark, the state will reassess counties and allow them to move to the red tier within 48 hours instead of waiting until Tuesday.

The state said Friday that the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Contra Costa and Sonoma can reopen more businesses as of Sunday.