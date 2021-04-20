Watch

California lawmakers revive virus tax break for businesses

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2021, file photo, people dine under a tent outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. California lawmakers on Monday, April, 19, 2021, revived a multi-billion tax break for some businesses after the Biden administration assured them the proposal would not jeopardize the state's own federal coronavirus aid. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 20, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have revived a multibillion-dollar tax break for some businesses.

The federal government has given businesses in the state about $97 billion in loans during the pandemic. Most companies won't have to pay that back.

Congress already lets business owners deduct expenses associated with those coronavirus loans from their federal taxes.

Monday, the state Senate voted to let business owners deduct those expenses from their state taxes.

The bill had been delayed because lawmakers feared it could force the state to forfeit some of its own federal coronavirus aid. But the Biden administration assured state lawmakers it would not.

