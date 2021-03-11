California leaders look to reopening, push one-shot vaccine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials are pushing the safety and efficacy of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as the state considers a fuller reopening.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, the state's surgeon general, was among state officials who received the vaccine Thursday at a federally funded vaccination site in Oakland.

California's supply of the single-shot vaccine is limited for now but officials are eager to build confidence, particularly in minority communities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is developing a “green tier" in its reopening plan that would allow fewer restrictions on businesses and gatherings.