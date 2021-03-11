Menu

California leaders look to reopening, push one-shot vaccine

Haven Daley/AP
Dr. Tomas Aragon, State Public Health Officer and California Department of Public Health Director, takes part in a vaccination event at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 11, 2021, to highlight the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. The event was part of the state's efforts to increase vaccine acceptance among groups that are less likely to be vaccinated. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Tomas Aragon
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 16:01:41-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials are pushing the safety and efficacy of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as the state considers a fuller reopening.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, the state's surgeon general, was among state officials who received the vaccine Thursday at a federally funded vaccination site in Oakland.

California's supply of the single-shot vaccine is limited for now but officials are eager to build confidence, particularly in minority communities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is developing a “green tier" in its reopening plan that would allow fewer restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

