California learns costly pandemic lesson about hospitals

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In this April 18, 2020 file photo sheeting is placed on partitions installed between beds as work is performed to turn the Sleep Train Arena into a 400 bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus , in Sacramento, Calif. California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state’s worst coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter, forcing exhausted hospital workers to treat patients in tents and cafeterias. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 4:03 AM, Aug 02, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate, and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state's worst coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter.

It was a costly way to learn that California's hospital system is far more elastic than was thought at the start of the pandemic.

The system was able to expand enough to accommodate most patients during the dire surge that saw hospitalizations top 20,000 and nearly 700 people die weekly.

Officials say they have since learned to be more flexible and work more closely with the existing medical system.

