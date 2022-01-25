Watch

California likely to extend paid sick leave amid pandemic

Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom before speaking to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 25, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California workers could get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus.

The proposal from Gov. Newsom would give employees one week of paid time off. Workers could get a second week off if they or their family members test positive for the virus.

The proposal would only apply to companies with 26 or more employees and would expire in September.

The legislative package also includes tax cuts for businesses and other assistance totaling about $6 billion.

Labor unions praised the proposal. Business groups worry the proposal will have them shoulder the costs of the pandemic.

The effective date has not been determined.

