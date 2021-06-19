Watch

California offers digital record of coronavirus vaccination

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. California is offering residents access to a digital record of their coronavirus vaccinations they can use to access businesses or events that require proof of inoculation. The state's public health and technology departments said Friday, June 18, 2021, the new tool will allow Californians to access their record from the state's immunization registry. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 20:21:55-04

California has started offering residents a digital record of their coronavirus vaccinations that they can use to access businesses or events that require proof they got the shot.

The state’s public health and technology departments said Friday that the new tool will allow Californians to access their record from the state’s immunization registry.

The record will show the same information as paper cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"None of the current reporting systems are changing," explained Rick Klau, State Chief Technology Innovation Officer. "Everyone who administers a vaccine today in the State of California reports that to the immunization reporting systems. We are now simply giving residents in the State of California the ability to find their record in that system and get a copy for themselves."

Users can access their vaccine record online and generate a QR code that contains the same details as their paper card.

The QR code can be read by QR scanners at places that require vaccinations, like sporting events, businesses, or airports.

The process to access your digital COVID-19 vaccine record is free and can be completed at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

It comes as California this week lifted many pandemic-related restrictions. Vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most places.

