California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery

Elliot Spagat/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom presents a check to Nancy Gutierrez, the winner of $50K lottery for getting vaccinated as Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath, right looks on in San Diego, Calif. on Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 16:49:26-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has selected another 15 people to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Friday's lottery-style drawing winners were selected from nearly 22 million Californians who have received at least one vaccine dose.

State officials identified the winners by which counties they live in:

  • Monterey County
  • Sacramento County
  • Alameda County
  • Los Angeles County (3 winners)
  • San Francisco County
  • Fresno County
  • San Diego County
  • San Mateo County
  • Santa Clara County (2 winners)
  • Riverside County
  • Orange County
  • Kern County

Winners will be notified in the coming days.

Fifteen other people won last week. State officials successfully contacted 13 of them. The other two were replaced by alternate winners who live in Sacramento and Monterey counties.

The California vaccine jackpot gets bigger next week when 10 vaccinated residents will win $1.5 million each.

