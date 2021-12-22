California to require all healthcare workers to get a COVID-19 booster shot

Caifornia Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state will require healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

The announcement was made Tuesday from the Office of the Governor in a tweet saying quote "Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge."

The tweet also teased ahead to Wednesday when the official announcement is expected.

Governor Newsom said in a tweet Tuesday, "With Omicron on the rise, we're taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared."

The exact date as to when healthcare workers have to have their booster shot has not been announced.

This is the first requirement for a booster shot in the state.