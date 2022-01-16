Watch

California updates COVID-19 guidelines for mega events

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 19:05:09-05

The California Department of Public Health has updated its guidance regarding “mega events”.

The new guidelines lowered the threshold for indoor mega events to 500 attendees and outdoor mega event to 5,000 attendees.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend indoor mega events and is recommended to attend outdoor mega events.

“This new measure brings added layers of mitigation as the Omicron variant is increasingly detected across California, the United States, and the world and is likely to spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and potentially the Delta variant,” the state health department said, in a statement.

The guidelines will continue to be updated as the California Department of Public Health continues to assess COVID-19 conditions.

