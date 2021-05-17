California's mask mandate to remain in place until June 15

The State of California is keeping its mask mandate in place until June 15.

That means Californians must continue to wear a mask in most indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance easing its indoor mask-wearing guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

However, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that California will wait to implement the CDC's new guidelines until June 15 to "...give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities."

June 15 is also the date that California plans to fully reopen the economy as long as COVID-19 cases stay low.

To read California's complete mask guidance, click here. As of May 3, fully vaccinated people in California are no longer required to wear a mask outdoors except at crowded events. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask outdoors any time physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Many other states lifted their mask requirements last week after the CDC said it's safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in most situations.