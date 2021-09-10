Central Coast employers react to Pres. Biden's federal vaccine requirements

President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements on Thursday. The new measures include a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors, and a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees.

Though this is uncharted territory for some workplaces, workers are accepting the mandate.

"I guess it's just the times that we live in," said Tina McEvoy, a Hospice Educator at Dignity Health.

Tina McEvoy of Dignity Health said the announcement doesn't change anything because her employer wants everyone to be vaccinated by the end of September. Tina was vaccinated months ago.

"I'm looking forward to my booster shot so I'm happy to be vaccinated," said McEvoy.

Other employers on the Central Coast support the mandate.

"It really affirms what we had put in place for our community," said Jill Stearns, President of Cuesta College.

Stearns said the announcement does not really affect the college because they have been promoting vaccination among students and employees and have a mandate going into effect mid-October.

"So the President's announcement aligns perfectly with what Cuesta College has locally put into play effective October 15th for our employees and students," said Stearns.

Stearns says Cuesta College hasn't received a lot of push-back from employees and overall the mandate has been well received.

"On October 15th everyone is going to be required to show proof of full vaccination or participate in weekly testing to be cleared to be on campus," said Stearns.

PG&E is also encouraging employees to get vaccinated. They responded to the President's announcement saying, "While we await further instructions from the administration regarding implementation, we will continue to strongly recommend that all our employees get the vaccine in order to stop the spread of COVID-19."

McEvoy's message to the community?

"Get vaccinated because I am sick of this and I'm glad I'm out and about but I want this over with, and I know a lot of healthcare workers feel that way," said McEvoy.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated visit recoverslo.org.