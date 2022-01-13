Watch

Central Coast schools host vaccine clinics Thursday

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 13, 2022
Some Central Coast schools are offering walk-up flu and coronavirus vaccines on Thursday.

Fairgrove Elementary School in Grover Beach and Sanchez Elementary School in Santa Maria are both hosting vaccine clinics in the afternoon and evening.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting a mobile vaccine clinic at Fairgrove Elementary School, located at 2101 The Pike in Grover Beach. Doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccine are available for kids ages 5-11, and doses of the flu vaccine are available for anybody. Shots are available from 3:15 to 6 p.m.

At Sanchez Elementary School, located at 804 W. Liberty St. in Santa Maria, children and adults can get flu and coronavirus shots from 1 to 7 p.m. Organizers say that first, second and booster doses are available for the COVID vaccine.

The clinic is offered as a partnership between Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Santa Barbara County Public Health. Organizers have expanded operating hours of the vaccine clinic after the previous clinic at Sanchez Elementary ran out of vaccine doses.

Both clinics offer walk-up shots, and no appointment is necessary.

