More than 100 staff members at the California Men’s Colony have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers as of Monday show 135 cases involving staff members over the last two weeks.

Cases among inmates are much lower, with 17 active cases reported during that time.

Since the start of the pandemic, 852 cases among staff have been reported and 2,511 among inmates.

Thirteen inmate deaths have been linked to COVID-19.