Cottage Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations to kids 12-15 this week in Goleta

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 can receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Goleta this week.

Cottage Health is offering the drive-up vaccination clinic Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 13-15, at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital campus.

The Pfizer vaccine, which recently received emergency use authorization for children between the ages of 12 and 15, will be given out at the clinic.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Appointments are not required, but to make one, click here.

The clinic will be open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

