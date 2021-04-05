Cottage Health reaches vaccination milestone

Cottage Health on Monday announced it reached a milestone of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered along the Central Coast.

By that tally, Cottage Health alone has administered about 30% of the county's vaccine doses.

“Reaching the milestone of over 50,000 doses in less than three months is a testament to the coordinated effort from all parts of our organization to quickly expand vaccine distribution in our community. And this would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers – many retired physicians and nurses – who stepped forward to help with these clinics while Cottage staff provided ongoing care in the hospitals throughout the extreme surge of cases in the winter,” said Ron Werft, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “Every week, we are closer to achieving the level of protection that will keep our community safer.”

The health provider is administering vaccines at its hospital locations, drive-up clinics, and urgent care locations.

On April 15, Californians 16 and up will be eligible for a vaccine.

Those currently eligible include:



Those who work in certain healthcare occupations

Education/child care workers

Food/agriculture workers

Emergency services

Individuals age 50 and up

Public transport/airport/commercial airline workers

Those interested in receiving a vaccine at Cottage can schedule appointment using California's My Turn system.