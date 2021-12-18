Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

items.[0].image.alt
Pool/AP
CDC gives recommendation for vaccinations during pandemic
Posted at 8:14 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 11:14:50-05

A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect.

Friday's 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement.

Republican-led states and conservative groups are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 employees and affect some 84 million workers across the U.S. They have vowed to appeal Friday's ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The mandate was originally scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA