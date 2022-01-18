COVID-19 cases among inmates at Lompoc prison jump significantly

COVID-19 cases confirmed among inmates the Lompoc federal prison complex have jumped significantly over the last week.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Federal Prisons reported 124 positive inmate cases, up from 28 cases on Jan. 13 at the Federal Correctional Institution and Unites States Penitentiary.

Staff cases at the facility are at 14.

Visitation has been suspended for some time.

All BOP facilities are currently operating at the intense modification level.

There are 1,885 inmates housed at the Lompoc facility.