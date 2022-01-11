COVID-19 cases rising at Lompoc prison complex

COVID-19 cases are up in Lompoc and also at the federal prison.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Monday reported 630 new cases of COVID-19, with 83 of them being in the Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village area.

While the county no longer tracks cases at the prison, the Bureau of Federal prisons website shows 30 active cases, with 16 being among inmates and 14 in staff.

Since the pandemic began, 692 inmates at the Lompoc prison complex have recovered from COVID-19 along with close to 100 staff members.

Six inmate deaths have been attributed to the virus.