COVID-19 cases significantly down among Santa Barbara County Sheriff's staff, inmates

After multiple COVID-19 cases were reported at the Santa Barbara County Jail and among sheriff’s staff over the past several months, the sheriff’s office says the numbers are now significantly down.

As of Wednesday, active cases were only reported in one inmate and one staff member.

Since the start of the pandemic, 217 cases have been confirmed at the main jail with 174 of those cases having been contracted within the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another 118 cases have been reported among staff.

One inmate death was reported.

