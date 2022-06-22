Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Public Health: COVID-19 cases trend down in SLO County

COVID-19
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 17:45:07-04

New COVID-19 cases have gone down in San Luis Obispo County in the past several days, public health officials announced Wednesday.

In the latest count published Wednesday, there are 599 active cases in the county, down from 737 cases recorded one week prior. 580 new cases were reported, bringing the daily average to 109 new cases each day.

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, and none are in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

509 people have died from COVID-19 in SLO County since the pandemic started.

The omicron variant remains dominant across the county, accounting for well over 90% of cases that undergo sequencing.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department updates local COVID-19 data weekly, on Wednesday afternoons.

County resources for testing, vaccines and treatment options are available online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA