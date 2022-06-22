Public Health: COVID-19 cases trend down in SLO County

New COVID-19 cases have gone down in San Luis Obispo County in the past several days, public health officials announced Wednesday.

In the latest count published Wednesday, there are 599 active cases in the county, down from 737 cases recorded one week prior. 580 new cases were reported, bringing the daily average to 109 new cases each day.

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, and none are in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

509 people have died from COVID-19 in SLO County since the pandemic started.

The omicron variant remains dominant across the county, accounting for well over 90% of cases that undergo sequencing.

#COVID19 cases have decreased this week. Since last week’s report, 580 new cases have been reported, bringing the 14-day daily average to 109 (down from 115 last week).



💊 For treatment options, see https://t.co/92s1K9ERwA.



📈 For more data, see https://t.co/i7DiA5e8hV. pic.twitter.com/ETmEhhQaUf — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) June 22, 2022

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department updates local COVID-19 data weekly, on Wednesday afternoons.

County resources for testing, vaccines and treatment options are available online.