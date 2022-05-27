COVID-19 outbreak halts visitation at Santa Barbara Co. Jail

A COVID-19 outbreak has halted visitation at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Officials say positive cases were confirmed Wednesday among 12 inmates in the west housing module of the jail in Santa Barbara.

Another positive case was detected Friday in the east hosing area, sheriff’s officials said, adding that the inmates with confirmed cases are being monitored by custody staff and other medical professionals.

Of the 13 cases, only two are symptomatic, officials said, adding that no one has required hospitalization during the latest outbreak.

“As we identify COVID-19 positive inmates, they are moved into an area of the facility that has negative pressure cells. The remainder are placed together in small groups (cohorts) and isolated from other inmates and monitored by Wellpath for symptoms,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Sheriff’s officials say they working to adjust court appearances to help minimize the spread of the virus.

Inmates who arrive at the jail are tested and housed away from the general population for the first seven days and then re-tested before being moved to other areas of the jail.

The jail did not report any cases among staff or inmates at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

