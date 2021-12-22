COVID-19 rapid tests available at pop-up event in Grover Beach ahead of the holiday

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 rapid test pop-up event in Grover Beach.

The event will take place Thursday at Ramona Gardens Park in Grover Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tests will be available for the first 150 people (age two and older) and results will be available approximately 15 minutes after testing.

"COVID-19 testing is more important than ever as cases are increasing and we've identified the highly-contagious Omicron variant here in SLO County," said Dr. Borenstein. "Please take time to 'know before you go or gather' this holiday season so you can enjoy the company of family and friends more safely."

Free testing is also available by appointment at community testing sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, with results generally available in about two days.